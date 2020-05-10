WWE Money in the Bank 2020: Start times, how to watch, full card and WWE Network

WWE

WWE's Money in the Bank pay-per-view events are usually exciting and excellent. This year's show could be a train wreck.

Instead of the usual ladder match, with half a dozen bodies scrambling to unclip a briefcase hanging atop the ring in front of a packed arena, this year the guys and gals will ascend WWE's corporate headquarters to retrieve their briefcases. As in, they'll start on the ground floor and race to the top where presumably there'll be a ring (but who knows). What's more, the women's and men's matches will happen at the same time.

So, like I said. A train wreck.

But if WrestleMania taught us anything, it's that, in these strange times, WWE's wacky ideas can actually turn out to be great. The Boneyard and Firefly Fun House matches, which sounded groan inducing on paper, were the highlights of WrestleMania Night 1 and Night 2 respectively. So who even knows anymore?



Elsewhere Seth Rollins, hot off losing to Kevin Owens at 'Mania, is getting a shot at Drew McIntyre's WWE Championship. Wrestling logic. Braun Strowman will defend his Universal Championship against former friend/cult leader Bray Wyatt. Bayley will defend her SmackDown Women's Championship, but Becky Lynch is nowhere to be found on the card.

It's not clear if the whole card will take place at corporate headquarters, or just the Money in the Bank matches. The standard bouts could emanate from WWE's Performance Center, as with the companies recent WrestleMania, Raw and SmackDown shows.

Start times

Money in the Bank takes place in WWE's Stamford, Connecticut, headquarters on Sunday, May 10. The main card starts both days at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. If you're a WWE Network subscriber -- at $9.99 a month, but free for one month for new subscribers -- you can watch WWE Money in the Bank live for free. Otherwise, you'll need to contact your local cable provider.

Viewers in the UK will have to stay up late to watch Money in the Bank, as the show starts midnight Sunday UK time. Money in the Bank starts for Australians at 9 a.m. AEST on Monday.

Match Card

WWE Championship match: Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Seth Rollins.

Universal Championship match: Braun Strowman (c) vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt.

Women's Money in the Bank match: Asuka vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Nia Jax vs. Dana Brooke vs. Lacey Evans vs. Carmella.

Men's Money in the Bank match: Daniel Bryan vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Aleister Black vs. King Corbin vs. Otis vs. AJ Styles.

SmackDown Tag Team Championship four-way: The New Day (c) vs. The Miz and John Morrison vs. The Forgotten Sons vs. Lucha House Party.

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley (c) vs. Tamina.

R-Truth vs. MVP

Kickoff match: Jeff Hardy vs. Cesaro.

How to watch: WWE Network

You can start (or restart) a subscription to the WWE Network here:

The monthly price is $9.99 (US) or £9.99 (UK). New subscribers get a free month, and you can cancel anytime.

The WWE Network app is available on Roku, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Kindle Fire, Apple TV, iOS and Android.