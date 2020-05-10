WWE Money in the Bank 2020: Live updates, results and match ratings

WWE

It's crazy times and, because WWE is still putting on shows every week, that means crazy wrestling events. Money in the Bank 2020 emanates from WWE's corporate headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut. The two Money in the Bank matches -- one for the guys, one for the gals -- will not be the usual ladder matches, but instead races from the bottom of WWE HQ to the roof. And these matches will happen at the same time.

This has the potential to be a phenomenal car crash. Thankfully, there's some more standard fare going on elsewhere on the card as Drew McIntyre defends his new WWE Championship against Seth Rollins.

We'll be updating this page as soon as Money in the Bank starts, at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET, with updates and analysis from the show.