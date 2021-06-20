WWE Hell in a Cell 2021: Results, live updates and match ratings

WWE

Hell in a Cell 2021 has had some last-minute changes, notably including Roman Reigns' Universal Championship defense moving to SmackDown. The upside is that we get two additions: Cesaro versus Seth Rollins in one, and Sami Zayn against Kevin Owens in another match. Both should be good times.

The main event of the show is Drew McIntyre challenging Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship inside a Hell in a Cell cage. If McIntyre loses, he cannot challenge for the title again as long as Lashley holds it. The other Cell match is Bianca Belair's SmackDown Women's Championship defense against Bayley.

Check back to this page at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, as I'll be updating it with results and analysis as the main show starts.