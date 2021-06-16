WWE Hell in a Cell 2021: How to watch, start times and match card

WWE

Hell in a Cell 2021 is the end of an era: It's the last pay-per-view planned to take place in WWE's ThunderDome. Yes, crowds are coming back for non-WrestleMania events, which is extremely exciting. The show's main event will see Drew McIntyre challenge -- potentially for the last time -- for Bobby Lashley's WWE Championship inside a Hell in a Cell cage. If McIntyre loses, he cannot challenge for the title again as long as it's held by Lashley.

It's one of two Cell matches, as Roman Reigns will defend his Universal Championship against Rey Mysterio too. That match feels hastily assembled, but is sure to be fun. Converesely, Alexa Bless versus Shayna Baszler looks to feature Fiend-esque magic and will probably be terrible. Swings and roundabouts.

Rounding out the show are two women's championship bouts: Rhea Ripley defending against Charlotte Flair, and Bayley challenging Bianca Belair. More matches are likely to be announced on or after SmackDown, and we'll update this page when that happens.

How to watch: Peacock, WWE Network

As you probably know by now, Peacock is the new home of WWE's pay-per-views. The WWE Network has in essence migrated to NBC's Peacock streaming service, and that's where you'll go to watch Hell in a Cell 2021. Peacock has three tiers, Free, Premium and Premium Plus. To watch WWE content, you'll need a Premium subsciption. The good news is that'll set you back $5 a month, less than the $10 WWE Network.

If you're outside of the US, you'll watch Hell in a Cell 2021 on the WWE Network as usual.

Start times

After WrestleMania took place in front of a crowd, WWE's pay-per-views are back to the audience-less ThunderDome, which currently resides in Tampa, Florida's Yuengling Center. But Hell in a Cell is the last hurrah, as next month's Money in the Bank returns to real arenas in front of real fans.

Hell in a Cell 2021 starts at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m ET. Grappling fans across the pond will have to stay up late, as the show starts at midnight UK time. In Australia, Hell in a Cell begins at 10 a.m. AEST.

Match Card