WWE Hell in a Cell 2020: How to watch, start times, full card and WWE Network

WWE

Hell in a Cell is WWE's next pay-per-view event, and it takes place on Sunday Oct. 25. There are only five official matches announced for the show -- three of which are Hell in a Cell matches -- so expect a few new ones to be added on the night.

Clash of Champions ended with Roman Reigns crowning himself the Tribal Chief as he raised the Universal Championship over the brutalized body of his cousin, Jey Uso. At Hell in a Cell on Sunday, the two will battle once again, but this time, as you can probably guess by now, it'll be inside the Hell in a Cell cage... and it'll be an I Quit match.

In the two other Hell in a Cell bouts, Drew McIntyre will defend his WWE Championship (again) against Randy Orton, and Sasha Banks challenges for Bayley's SmackDown Women's Championship.

Start times

As with Raw and SmackDown, Hell in a Cell will air from Orlando's Amway Center, known as WWE's ThunderDome. The main card starts both days at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. If you're a paid WWE Network subscriber -- at $9.99 a month -- you can watch Hell in a Cell live for no extra cost. Otherwise, you'll need to contact your local cable provider.

Viewers in the UK will have to stay up late to watch Hell in a Cell; the show starts 11 p.m. Sunday UK time. Hell in a Cell starts for Australians at 10 a.m. AEST on Monday.

WWE

Match card

WWE Championship Hell in a Cell match: Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Randy Orton.

Universal Championship Hell in a Cell I Quit match: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Jey Uso.

SmackDown Women's Championship Hell in a Cell match: Bayley (c) vs. Sasha Banks.

Elias vs. Jeff Hardy.

Match for the Money in the Bank briefcase: Otis vs. The Miz.

How to watch: WWE Network

You can start (or restart) a subscription to the WWE Network here:

The monthly price is $9.99 (US) or £9.99 (UK). New subscribers used to get a free month, but that's no longer the case now that there's a free tier (which pay-per-view events aren't covered by, sadly).

The WWE Network app is available on Roku, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Kindle Fire, Apple TV, iOS and Android.