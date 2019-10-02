WWE

Did you forget WWE had a pay-per-view on Sunday? Don't fret, I think WWE forgot as well. It's a big week for WWE, with the season premier of Raw on Monday (really just the first week their new contract with USA Network kicks in), NXT going head to head with AEW on Wednesday and SmackDown's Fox debut on Friday. As a result of all the focus on TV, Sunday's Hell in a Cell show currently only has three matches announced.

On the plus side, all three matches look really good.

There's Seth Rollins vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt for the Universal Championship and Sasha Banks vs. Becky Lynch for the Raw Women's Championship, both of which will take place in a Hell in a Cell cage. Then Daniel Bryan teams up with Roman Reigns to take on Luke Harper and Erick Rowan, which should also be super.

More matches will be announced on or after Friday's SmackDown show. Kofi Kingston defends his WWE Championship against Brock Lesnar on that show, the result of which will have ramifications as to that title's being defended at Hell in a Cell. Other stars like Charlotte Flair, Randy Orton, AJ Styles and Braun Strowman are likely to be allocated matches, too.

Start times

Hell in a Cell 2019 takes place in Sacrimento, California on Sunday, Oct. 6. The main card starts at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET. If you're a WWE Network subscriber -- at $9.99 per month, but free for one month for new subscribers -- you can watch it live for free. Otherwise you'll need to contact your local cable provider and pay a separate fee to watch. The Kickoff Show starts at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET on WWE's YouTube channel and the WWE Network.

Viewers in the UK will have to stay up late, as the show starts there at midnight Monday (11 p.m. Sunday kickoff). For Australians, SummerSlam starts at 9 a.m. AEDT time (8 a.m. kickoff).

Match card

Hell in a Cell Universal Championship match: Seth Rollins (c) vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

Hell in a Cell Raw Women's Championship match: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Sasha Banks

Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns vs. Luke Harper and Erick Rowan

WWE Network app

The WWE Network app is available on Roku, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Kindle Fire, Apple TV, iOS and Android.