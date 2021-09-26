WWE Extreme Rules 2021: Results, bizarre ending, ratings and analysis

Roman Reigns retains against "The Demon" Finn Balor

Roman Reigns handed "The Demon" Finn Balor his first loss after a weird match. Balor had Reigns beat with a Coup de Grace before the ring ropes snapped, allowing Reigns to spear and pin Balor.

This being an Extreme Rules match -- the first and only one of the night -- it wasn't long before Kendo Sticks come out. Reigns took out a stick, only for Balor to extract from under the ring a collection of several Kendo Sticks bunched together. He struck Reigns with them multiple times.

Throughout the match, the announcers exclusively called Balor "The Demon", as if Finn Balor and his Demon getup were two different entities. It was extremely annoying.

The crowd had chanted for tables the whole night, so popped huge when Balor brought one from under the ring. Reigns cut him off and pushed the table back, getting loud boos. It was a game of cat and mouse, with Balor pulling the table out again, but Reigns stopping him. Later, after the two brawled in the crowd, Balor finally succeeded in setting up the table -- but was then immediately slamed through it by Reigns for a two count.

Reigns clocked Balor with a Superman Punch and moments later countered a Shotgun Dropkick into a spear. Balor kicked out by low blowing Reigns, a mirror of how Reigns kicked out of the Coup de Grace on SmackDown a few weeks back.

Balor managed to land a Shotgun Dropkick and Coup de Grace, but the Usos ran interference to save Reigns from the 3 count. The Usos hit Balor with a double Superkick on the outside and setup a table. Balor fought back and powerbombed one of the Usos through the announcer's table, but once he got up, Reigns speared Balor through the barricade. The crowd chanted "holy shit!", as it was a sick spot.

This is where everything goes wrong.

Balor's "Demon" music plays, and he begins spasming on the floor. He then is brought back to life as the arena is enshrouded in red light. With the music still playing, he blitzed Reigns with chair shots and dropkicked him through the table the Usos just setup. Balor had Reigns setup in the ring for a Coup de Grace, but then the... top rope snapped. Balor fell to the ground clutching his knee, then ate a huge Spear from Reigns for the finish.

Rating: 3.5 stars. The wrestling was good, but under the level of a usual Reigns main event. That's mostly because Reign's pay-per-view matches usually crescendo to terrific finishes, but the finish here was the worst part. It was arguably even the worst part of the show, since it wasn't explained at all.

Yes, we may get a followup on Friday's SmackDown, but in the moment it felt like a cheap finish -- which is especially insulting after the way Belair versus Lynch ended.