WWE Elimination Chamber 2021: Start times, how to watch, full card and WWE Network

WWE

Elimination Chamber airs live on the WWE Network this Sunday, the last pay-per-view to broadcast on WWE's streaming service before it moves over to NBC's Peacock. The event will see two Elimination Chamber matches, one for Drew McIntyre's WWE Championship and the other for a shot at Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

The catch? The winner of SmackDown's Elimination Chamber will cash in on their shot later in the night. No rest allowed.

Lacey Evans was originally scheduled to face Asuka for the Raw Women's Championship, but the match is now off following Evans' actual, real-life pregnancy.

Start times

The Elimination Chamber will emanate from WWE's ThunderDome, held in Florida's Tropicana Field stadium. The main card starts both days at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. If you're a paid WWE Network subscriber -- at $9.99 a month -- you can watch Elimination Chamber live for no extra cost. Otherwise, you'll need to contact your local cable provider.

Viewers in the UK will have to stay up late to watch Elimination Chamber; the show starts midnight Sunday UK time. Elimination Chamber starts for Australians at 11 a.m. AEDT on Monday.

Note that this is the final WWE pay-per-view US viewers can watch on the WWE Network. The next WWE PPV is Fastlane on March 21, but beginning March 18, US viewers will have to go through NBC's Peacock streaming service.

Match card

WWE Championship Elimination Chamber match: Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Randy Orton vs. The Miz vs. Sheamus vs. Jeff Hardy vs. AJ Styles.

SmackDown Elimination Chamber match: Daniel Bryan vs. Kevin Owens vs. Cesaro vs. Baron Corbin vs. Sami Zayn vs. Jey Uso.

Universal Championship match: Roman Reigns (c) vs. winner of SmackDown Elimination Chamber match.

United States Championship triple threat: Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Riddle vs. Kieth Lee.

How to watch: WWE Network

You can start (or restart) a subscription to the WWE Network here:

The monthly price is $10 (US) or £10 (UK). New subscribers used to get a free month, but that's no longer the case now that there's a free tier (which pay-per-view events aren't covered by, sadly).

The WWE Network app is available on Roku, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Kindle Fire, Apple TV, iOS and Android.