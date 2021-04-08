WWE dropping a set of NFTs ahead of WrestleMania

WWE

NFTs are big business and WWE wants in. WWE announced on Thursday during the NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver pay-per-view that it would be dropping a set of NFTs on Saturday, hours before WrestleMania 37 Night 1. Each NFT is for a moment in the career of The Undertaker.

The NFTs will come in four tiers: Bronze, Silver, Gold or Platinum. Bids for Platinum-tier NFTs start at $10,000 and include a personalized video from The Undertaker, VIP tickets for next year's WrestleMania and a replica championship belt. The Bronze-tier NFTs will sell for $100.

NFTs, or nunfungible tokens, have become all the rage in the past few months. They're certificates of authenticity, held on a blockhain, for a digital product. NFTs exist for pretty much anything: Jack Dorsey sold his first tweet as an NFT for $2.9 million, a .gif of Nyan Cat sold for over $500,000, and a guy from Brooklyn sold an audio recording of farts for $400.

More relevant for WWE, the NBA has been selling popular clips as NFTs for months. One NFT clip of a Lebron James dunk sold for $210,000. It's estimated that over $230 million has been dropped on NBA NFTs so far.

WrestleMania airs on Saturday and Sunday, April 10 and 11, on NBC's Peacock streaming service. It's the first WrestleMania to not air on the WWE Network since 2013, following WWE's deal to license Network content to NBC.