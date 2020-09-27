WWE Clash of Champions 2020: How to watch, start time, full card and WWE Network

WWE

Is Drew McIntyre's reign as WWE Champion coming to an end? We'll find out on Sunday, as he defends his title against Randy Orton in an ambulance match at Clash of Champions. McIntyre has been champion since WrestleMania, and beat Orton back at SummerSlam. But Orton is riding a career high, and seems poised to become a 15-time champion.

That could cap off a night in which a lot of gold changes hands, as every title is on the line. The other headlining match pits Universal Champion Romain Reigns against his cousin, Jey Uso. Jeff Hardy will also defend his Intercontinental Championship in a triple threat ladder match featuring Sami Zayn and AJ Styles, which should totally rock.

Start times

Unlike every PPV between March and August, Clash of Champions won't take place in WWE's Performance Center. As with Raw and SmackDown, it'll air from Orlando's Amway Center, known as WWE's "ThunderDome." The main card starts both days at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. If you're a paid WWE Network subscriber -- at $9.99 a month -- you can watch Clash of Champions live for no extra cost. Otherwise, you'll need to contact your local cable provider.

Viewers in the UK will have to stay up late to watch Clash of Champions, as the show starts midnight Sunday UK time. Clash of Champions starts for Australians at 9 a.m. AEST on Monday.

Match card

WWE Championship Ambulance match: Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Randy Orton.

Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Jey Uso.

Intercontinental Championship ladder match: Jeff Hardy (c) vs. Sami Zayn vs. AJ Styles.

United States Championship: Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Apollo Crews.

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley (c) vs. Nikki Cross.

Women's Tag Team Championships: Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax (c) vs. The Riott Squad.

Raw Tag Team Championships: The Street Profits (c) vs. Andrade and Angel Garza.

SmackDown Tag Team Championships: Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. Lucha House Party.

Raw Women's Championship (Kickoff Show): Asuka (c) vs. Zelina Vega.

How to watch: WWE Network

You can start (or restart) a subscription to the WWE Network here:

The monthly price is $9.99 (US) or £9.99 (UK). New subscribers used to get a free month, but that's no longer the case now that there's a free tier (which pay-per-view events aren't covered by, sadly).

The WWE Network app is available on Roku, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Kindle Fire, Apple TV, iOS and Android.