WWE Backlash 2020: Live updates, results and match ratings

WWE

If you watched SmackDown on Friday, you saw Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles have possibly the best WWE match since shows were taken out of stadiums and crammed into the company's Performance Center. Yet WWE insists that viewers of Backlash are in for The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever when the returning Edge takes on Randy Orton. The odds of that being the case are, being charitable, incredibly slim. But on the upside, it should at least be good.

It'll almost surely be better than the placeholder title matches, in which Drew McIntyre defends his WWE Championship against Bobby Lashley and the team of The Miz and Morrison double up against Universal Champion Braun Strowman in a handicap match for the title. But I also thought Money in the Bank would be a failure, yet it ended up being super fun. So here's hoping to me being wrong for the second time.

Check back to this page as Backlash's main card begins, at 4 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT, for live updates and analysis.