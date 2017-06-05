Safari introduces autoplay blocking, private browsing history

James Martin

A lot of the annoying features that come with surfing the web are going to be blocked on the latest version of Safari -- and yes, that includes autoplaying videos.

At the Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday, Apple's head of software Craig Federighi announced some new features for Safari's updates that comes with the new operating system, High Sierra.

He announced a new feature called "intelligent tracking prevention," which uses machine learning to stop websites from tracking your browsing data. That means your searches on Amazon won't pop up in ads on your Facebook page, or vice-versa.

"So now, your browser history is your own," Federighi said.

Other Safari additions include automatically blocking videos that play on their own, and a faster experience for users.

This is a developing story. Follow our WWDC live blog for real-time coverage.

