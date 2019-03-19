On this podcast, we talk about:
- What it's like eating a lab-grown chicken nugget.
- Apple updating its iMac desktops with new Intel processors and Radeon graphics chips.
- What you need to know about Amazon's Rekognition facial recognition software.
The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.
Would you eat lab-grown meat? (The 3:59, Ep. 536)
