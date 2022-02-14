Worldle Is Like Wordle, but for Geography

Teuteuf

Wordle, the viral online word game, has spawned countless variations since being launched by Welsh developer Josh Wardle.

Worldle, the latest spinoff, moves the browser-based puzzle from the dictionary to the atlas: Players are shown a shaded outline of a country and have six tries to correctly guess what it is.

As with Wordle, which was recently purchased by The New York Times, Worldle flashes green, gray and yellow squares. The difference is, here the more green squares you see the closer you are geographically to the right nation.

Worldle also shows the distance in kilometers your guess was to the actual location. (You can change that measurement to miles in the Settings section, or even hide the country image for more of a challenge.)

Try again Twitter. The hashtag is #Worldle about the new geography based trivia game SIMILAR to #Wordle. 😂 pic.twitter.com/5FOQ9E7tpz — May Daystrike (@mrsaturnvalley) February 13, 2022



While Worldle hasn't reached the level of fandom of its inspiration, the once-a-day puzzle did garner more than 500,000 players on Sunday, its first day, according to its creator.

This is intense and exposed a gap in my education #geography #Worldle pic.twitter.com/Q4m4I7tuIw — 💉💉💉Simone Pietschner (@SPietschner) February 14, 2022

Basically just went through nations that play in the bundesliga😂😂 #Worldle pic.twitter.com/pHsmQ5SpG5 — WEBBY998 (@JoeWebb97489335) February 14, 2022

"You crazy people!" Worldle creator @teuteuf tweeted. "It was supposed to be just a small side project! We are now half a million who played #Worldle today! Wtf?! Thanks to all of you!"