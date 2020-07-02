World UFO Day: See how your state rates when it comes to sightings

Courtesy SatelliteInternet.com

Ever marveled at an unidentified flying object? UFOs seem to like some US states more than others, according to a recent analysis by SatelliteInternet.com, an internet-service comparison site. The report used information from the National UFO Reporting Center and the US Census to discover which states had the most reported UFO sightings per capita from 2019 to June 2020. And the results are just in time for World UFO Day, which is Thursday, July 2, a date selected because early July, 1947, was when mysterious metallic wreckage was found in Roswell, New Mexico, sparking a wave of interest in UFOs in the US.

UFOs may not make the news as much as they once did, but in 2019, Americans reported almost twice as many UFO sightings to the National UFO Reporting Center than the previous year -- jumping from 3,456 sightings in 2018 to 6,340 sightings in 2019. The analysis also notes that in the first three months of 2020, the number of UFO sightings was 112 percent higher than the first three months of 2019. Is anyone surprised that 2020 continues on its path of unprecedented events?

The study defines a UFO as "anything in the sky that can't be identified," noting that many are later identified as drones, satellites or weather balloons. But come on, there've got to be a few ETs out there, right? Fox Mulder wants to believe, and Helen Sharman, the first Brit in space, said in January that "aliens exist, there's no two ways about it."

Getty Images

Every state had some UFO sightings in 2019, but the mysterious objects seem to prefer northern states, with Idaho, Montana, New Hampshire and Maine topping the list. Coming in at No. 5 is New Mexico, keeping the Land of Enchantment's Roswell legacy alive. Idaho featured 9.18 sightings per 100,000 people, with Montana right behind at 9.17.

And while everything may be bigger in Texas, UFO sightings per capita are smaller. The Lone Star State reported the fewest number of UFO incidents per capita of all the states. Louisiana, New York, Maryland and Illinois are also at the bottom of the list for UFO sightings. In Texas, there were only 1.29 sightings reported per 100,000 people. Don't mess with Texas, aliens.

Here's the full list, in order from most UFO sightings per capita to least.