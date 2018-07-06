Neymar and Brazil roll out of World Cup and into Twitter memes

Brazilian star Neymar is done making headlines for flopping -- or anything else World Cup related, because his team was knocked out of the tournament on Friday by Belgium.

That gave fans one last chance to pull out their best Neymar memes. "Neymar and Brazil rolling all the way home," cracked Bleacher Report, posting a short video or Neymar rolling down an airport baggage carousel.

Neymar and Brazil rolling all the way home pic.twitter.com/vT6ppZP5jS — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 6, 2018

Lost to waffles and chocolate ?? — Andrew Philbin (@DrPhil_22) July 6, 2018

Belgium now heads to the semifinals for the second time in history and the first time since 1986. Many watchers were impressed by Belgium's Romelu Lukaku, who did his team proud. "Lukaku is the best player of the World Cup so far don't @ me," wrote one.

#BRA 0 - 2 #BEL: Lukaku collects the ball with his back to goal, deep in his own half, turns, and runs at pace at Brazil for about 70 yards before laying it off to De Bruyne. AND WHAT A STRIKE. He hits it from 25 yards and the ball stays hit! Keeper no chance. pic.twitter.com/P4GoEBrcPy — CNN Sport (@cnnsport) July 6, 2018

Lukaku facing the Brazil defense... pic.twitter.com/PEWTMPfjIr — Giggsy57 (@Giggsy57) July 6, 2018

Lukaku is the best player of the World Cup so far don’t @ me — Patrick van Straaten ?? (@PatrickBVS) July 6, 2018

A man that big, that fast, with such soft feet, that reads the game that well and moves so intelligently...how exactly are you supposed to stop Lukaku when he’s in form like this? — Alexander Abnos (@AnAbnos) July 6, 2018

Lukaku shoulder pressing the stadium roof. What a man. pic.twitter.com/h2WhrK3oCg — Si Lloyd (@SmnLlyd5) July 6, 2018

France also advanced to the semifinals, defeating Uruguay 2-0.

Only European teams are left in the tournament, and many of the traditional powerhouses have gone home.

"For the first time in #WorldCup history none of Brazil, Argentina or Germany will be in the semifinals," wrote one Twitter user. "That is crazy."

🇧🇷 Brazil's last 4 World Cups...



- 2006: France 🇫🇷



- 2010: Netherlands 🇳🇱



- 2014: Germany 🇩🇪



- 2018: Belgium: 🇧🇪



They're really good as long as they don't play a European team tbf...#BRABEL#WorldCup pic.twitter.com/8UaBnVvHeZ — The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) July 6, 2018

Five are European. The other is England. https://t.co/MjyCE3ujx5 — Ben Casselman (@bencasselman) July 6, 2018

For the first time in #WorldCup history none of Brazil, Argentina or Germany will be in the semifinals. That is crazy ? — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) July 6, 2018

Out of the 7 teams that played a #Worldcup final since 1970 (Germany,Italy, Argentina, Netherlands, France,Brazil,Spain)



Only one remains (France) — Siavoush Fallahi (@SiavoushF) July 6, 2018

And in that game, Uruguay goalkeeper Fernando Muslera missed what seemed to be a pretty ordinary shot, extending France's lead to two goals.

Twitter noticed. Many compared him to Liverpool keeper Loris Karius, who made two goal-allowing blunders against Real Madrid in the recent Champions League final. And one person posted a photo of a Siamese cat grabbing at a ball, and labeled it, "Still a better goalkeeper than #Muslera."

You have to respect Muslera's refusal to vainly dive into the net — Duncan Alexander (@oilysailor) July 6, 2018

🧤 David De Gea & Willy Caballero: “Our mistakes will be the worst in the #WorldCup this year.”



🇺🇾 Fernando Muslera: “Hold my beer.” pic.twitter.com/Ils0duOb0r — SPORF (@Sporf) July 6, 2018

Not an award Fernando Muslera wanted to win!



by @omomani pic.twitter.com/yOMMEhbrAW — Goal UK (@GoalUK) July 6, 2018

Uruguay manager at half time: "Lloris is a great goalie, be more like him."

Muslera: "Loris. Got it." — Rhys James (@rhysjamesy) July 6, 2018

Muslera just went full Karius. Never go full Karius. #URUFRA — Sam Homewood (@SamHomewood) July 6, 2018

But some felt sorry for the player, who's having a difficult week. "Muslera lost his grandmother this Monday, his uncle this Tuesday and now his mistake today," said one.

Muslera lost his grandmother this Monday, his uncle this Tuesday and now his mistake today.



it's not easy what you think. — AZ (@StamfordLad) July 6, 2018

Just heard analysis from Neville & O’Neill on the Muslera incident. It’s an error, but no explanation why. He shouldn’t have tried to “catch the damn thing”. Decision to shovel to safe area was correct. Ball moved. Execution was poor. Mistimed it, hands and body set too low. — Rich Lee (@DickieLee) July 6, 2018

Oneill so ignorant, said ‘the ball doesn’t move, the keeper does’ literally watch the shot, it clearly swerves. Imo GK should’ve tried to scoop/Cup it but its an error that all the best keepers have made. It’s not like Uruguay scored after the goal so it didn’t change the result — J??????? (@LappAFC) July 6, 2018

Uruguay defender José Giménez broke down in tears before the game ended, drawing comment and sympathy from many. Some were outraged that Gary Neville, a retired player commenting on the game for Sky Sports, criticized the tears.

"Gary Neville calling Jose Gimenez embarrassing for crying when his country has been knocked out is pathetic," said one Twitter user. "All of the players rolling around on the floor is embarrassing, caring that much about your countries performance is not. "

Gary Neville calling Jose Gimenez embarrassing for crying when his country has been knocked out is pathetic .... all of the players rolling around on the floor is embarrassing, caring that much about your countries performance is not. #URGFRA #FRAURU @GNev2 — Jordan Mole (@JordanMole4) July 6, 2018

Oh my goodness. Gimenez crying minutes before the whistle even goes off is the saddest scene of this World Cup. #URUFRA — Mena (@menasmenace) July 6, 2018

"That's embarrassing" -- Gary Neville on Gimenez's in-game cry.



It's not embarrassing. It's a real feeling. Your statement is embarrassing, Gary. — Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo) July 6, 2018

Gimenez crying before the game is even over, shows one of the reasons I’ve had a soft side for Uruguay. They’re fighters, passionate warriors who always give their all on the pitch. They leave with nothing but my respect. — J. (@Messilizer) July 6, 2018

A football player showing his emotions at a World Cup exit - albeit while the game is still being played - described as 'embarrassing' by Gary Neville.



Machismo-laden rubbish. In my opinion. — Kristian Walsh (@Kristian_Walsh) July 6, 2018

Gary Neville: “What you crying for?”



Gary Neville’s young child: “I cut my finger on a knife daddy, it’s bleeding!”



Gary Neville: “So, you’ve still got nine other fingers, haven’t you? Get on with it .... pathetic” — Sachin Nakrani (@SachinNakrani) July 6, 2018

Also, France's goalkeeper, Hugo Lloris, almost ate a dragonfly. So there's that.

"Both Dragonfly & ball denied by Hugo Lloris today," one Twitter user wrote.

There’s always an insect moment in football like world cup 2014 there was a grasshopper on James Rodriguez’s shoulder, 2016 euro a moth on Ronaldo’s eyelid and now the 2018 world cup a dragonfly on Lloris’s lips pic.twitter.com/VoIpZvh4LC — F? (@Euphoriknight) July 6, 2018

Both Dragonfly & ball denied by Hugo Lloris today !!#URUFRA pic.twitter.com/0lTdNKvX34 — Boring... (@graphicalcomic) July 6, 2018

Hugo Lloris vs Dragonfly ? pic.twitter.com/17XtmKNHET — Football Stands (@TheFootyStands) July 6, 2018

That dragon fly gave Lloris super powers — Mahee (@migwell_mendoza) July 6, 2018

The dragonfly was actually a drone carrying performance enhancing drugs to allow Lloris to make the save and eventually allow France to win. [SpagSports] — SILVERSURFER ???? (@Iwogbi) July 6, 2018

More drama -- and maybe more dragonflies -- are on deck for Saturday, when England plays Sweden and Russia takes on Croatia.