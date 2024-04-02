Wordle Answer For Tuesday: Don't Click Here if You Don't Want Spoilers

Warning: If you keep reading, you'll see the Wordle answer for Tuesday, April 2. That could be a devastating spoiler for some players. But if you just need the answer -- maybe you're on your last guess and just don't want to see an 800-game streak go poof -- keep reading.

We'll start you off with some general tips and then hints in case you feel just getting the answer itself is cheating. If you just want the answer, scroll down to the final subhead. We'll update every day with the newest answer.

Tips, strategies and more

I've written a lot about Wordle -- from covering its 1,000th word to my list of the best starter words to a helpful two-step strategy to controversial word changes. I've even rounded up what I learned playing the hit online word puzzle for a full year. So if you're rethinking your need for the actual answer, you might try tips from one of those stories.

Still need a starter word? One person told me they just look around and choose a five-letter object that they've spotted to use as their starter word -- such as COUCH or CHAIR. I tend to stick to starter words that have the most popular letters used in English words. I like TRAIN as a starter, though I have a friend who uses TRAIL. I've read that people use the financial term ROATE, but I like to use words I actually know.

Is Wordle running out of words?

Tracy Bennett, the Wordle editor, made a TikTok on March 28 where she addressed the possibility that the game will eventually run out of five-letter words. "Yes, there are only about 2,300+ words left in the database," she acknowledged. But she notes that she's added about 30 words and could add more. Bennett also says she might recycle words later on, or possibly allow plurals or past tenses, which haven't been a part of the game. (A TikTok commenter suggests the game move up to six words when the database runs out.)

Wordle siblings, Connections and Strands

There are other fun games in the Times Games stable. My latest addiction is Connections, which I think is tricker than Wordle. This is the game where you look at a grid of 16 words and try and put them into four groups of related words. Sometimes the relationships between the words are pretty out there -- like the time when it was four words that all began with rock bands, such as RUSHMORE and JOURNEYMAN. (Connections got a little sassy on April Fool's Day with an all-emoji puzzle.)

Spelling Bee is a popular Times game, too. And there's a new game that's still in beta, Strands, which I'm trying to master.

Wordle hints and answer

Let's talk about the answer for today. Last chance to bow out and stop reading if you don't want spoilers. I'll start with some clues that don't give it away, in order to give you a chance to still win on your own.

Wordle hint No. 1: No repeated letters

There are absolutely no repeated letters in this answer.

Wordle hint No. 2: Vowels

There are just two vowels in this answer. According to Reader's Digest, one of them is the most popular letter used in the English language. The other vowel is the least-popular vowel.

Wordle hint No. 3: Starting letter

Wordle famously doesn't allow simple plurals, so there are no four-letter-words that are turned to plural with an S at the end. However, this answer does begin with S.

Wordle hint No. 4: The doctor is in

The answer is a medical term.

Wordle hint No. 5: Second meaning

The answer has a second meaning. It's also used for certain skin or hair products. Next, we're giving away the answer. Last chance to look away, the answer is below the photo.

Get ready for a spoiler. Screenshot by Gael Fashingbauer Cooper/CNET

Wordle answer revealed

The Wordle answer for April 2 is SERUM, which Merriam-Webster defines as "the watery, clear portion of an animal fluid." Yeesh. A secondary meaning is "a usually lightweight cosmetic preparation especially for use on the face." OK, but being raised on spy novels, I'm always going to think of "truth serum."

Hope that helped you keep your streak going! Come back tomorrow if you're stumped again.