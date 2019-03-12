CNET también está disponible en español.

Wonder Woman congratulates Brie Larson on Captain Marvel success

Gal Gadot, along with director Patty Jenkins, Chris Evans, Edgar Wright and more, praise the Captain Marvel team for its box office success.

Gal Gadot celebrate's Brie Larson's success with a lovely Wonder Woman and Captain Marvel illustration.

 Gal Gadot/Instagram

Captain Marvel reigned supreme last weekend, and Wonder Woman approves.

On Monday, Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot posted her congrats to Captain Marvel star Brie Larson on Instagram stories. 

"I'm so happy for you sister! Congrats," Gadot wrote next to a cartoon illustration of Wonder Woman and Captain Marvel standing side by side.

Its first week in theaters, Captain Marvel earned an estimated $153 million in the US and an estimated $455 million globally

Gadot wasn't the only Wonder Woman celebrity who posted kudos. 

On March 7, Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins tweeted, "Congratulations team Captain Marvel!" along with another illustration of Wonder Woman and Captain Marvel as superhero buddies.

Other celebrities including Captain Marvel co-star Clark GreggCaptain America's Chris Evans; director Edgar Wright (who directed Brie Larson in Scott Pilgrim vs. The World); Wrinkle in Time director Ava DuVernay; and more posted their appreciation for the movie's success.

