Wonder Woman congratulates Brie Larson on Captain Marvel success

Captain Marvel reigned supreme last weekend, and Wonder Woman approves.

On Monday, Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot posted her congrats to Captain Marvel star Brie Larson on Instagram stories.

"I'm so happy for you sister! Congrats," Gadot wrote next to a cartoon illustration of Wonder Woman and Captain Marvel standing side by side.

Its first week in theaters, Captain Marvel earned an estimated $153 million in the US and an estimated $455 million globally.

Gadot wasn't the only Wonder Woman celebrity who posted kudos.

On March 7, Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins tweeted, "Congratulations team Captain Marvel!" along with another illustration of Wonder Woman and Captain Marvel as superhero buddies.

Other celebrities including Captain Marvel co-star Clark Gregg; Captain America's Chris Evans; director Edgar Wright (who directed Brie Larson in Scott Pilgrim vs. The World); Wrinkle in Time director Ava DuVernay; and more posted their appreciation for the movie's success.

Congratulations team Captain Marvel! Can't wait to see it and our whole WW crew wish you a great weekend. Love this gorgeous piece by @SamoanJYandall! pic.twitter.com/A3yUxwHhLZ — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) March 7, 2019

Congrats to Envy Adams on another huge smash x pic.twitter.com/878tQdzAA6 — edgarwright (@edgarwright) March 11, 2019