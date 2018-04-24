Wolfenstein II to join Nintendo Switch ranks June 29

It's official, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus hits the Nintendo Switch on June 29. A new YouTube video from Bethesda Softworks pegs that date for its debut on the portable console platform. The title has been available on Xbox One and PS4 for a little while now, so it's no surprise that it's slated to arrive on the Switch in June.
Still, it is nice to have Wolfenstein II's date locked down. Bethesda has a satisfying romp on its hands, choc-full of Nazi-killing mayhem. It's about time Nintendo Switch fans get to join in the action.
