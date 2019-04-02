Withings Move fitness watch adds fun customization options

Withings

Withings has added a bunch of customization options for its Move fitness watch, but only on its European store for now.

The watch, which the company revealed at CES in January, is available in five standard colors for $70.

European buyers can pay a little more to tweak the dial, case, strap and second hand color to their liking, and they can check out how it'll look on the local versions of Withings' site. In the UK, the price jumps from £60 ($78) to £70 ($91) for the custom style.

The option will come to the US later this year, a spokesperson for the French health technology company said via email.

Now playing: Watch this: Withings adds ECG to its newest watches and blood pressure...

The watch is water-resistant to 50 meters, measures steps and sleep, and has a battery life of up to 18 months.

The customization isn't available for the $130 electrocardiogram (ECG or EKG) version of the watch, since that isn't out yet. It's likely to launch in a range of colors, then add custom options later, the spokesperson said.

Withings returned to the ownership of co-founder Eric Carreel last May, following Nokia's decision to sell off the company.

First published at 5:48 a.m. PT.

Updated at 6:02 a.m. PT: Adds more details.