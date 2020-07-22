Windows 10 update fixes bugs in Excel, File Explorer and Wi-Fi connections

Microsoft

Microsoft has released a new, optional update for Windows 10 versions 1809, 1903 and 1909 that addresses a number of bugs in the operating system. This is the first update since Microsoft said it would pause optional nonsecurity update releases in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

For all three version of Windows 10, the update fixes a problem that caused the Magnifier in Microsoft Excel to stop working, which also caused Excel to crash. For versions 1903 and 1909, Microsoft also addresses problems in File Explorer: It will fix an issue that caused File Explorer to stop working when you browse directories of raw images and other file types, and you'll now be able to delete previous terms from the search box.

The update for versions 1903 and 1909 also fixes a long-running issue that blocked internet access on Windows 10 devices when using a wireless wide area network (WWAN) LTE modem. It will address an issue that prevented the system from recognizing the Windows Hello face camera as well, and one that prevented family safety features like time limits and activity reporting from working on ARM64 devices.

To download the latest update, go to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update. In the Optional updates available area, you'll see the link to download and install the update.

The latest major Windows 10 refresh was the May 2020 update, which added new features to Cortana, search and virtual desktops, among other changes.

