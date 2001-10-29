WildCard Systems dealt $14.5 million

WildCard Systems has raised a $14.5 million fifth round of funding, led by Sutter Hill Ventures. Other investors included WW Ventures and Cleveland Pacific Equity Ventures. Sunrise, Fla.-based WildCard Systems has raised a total of $53 million. The company develops software that creates and stores financial services information, similar to the technology that is used for prepaid phone cards, which stores information on available phone minutes and then registers a debit as the card is used.