WikiLeaks talks central to Michael Cohen's testimony on Trump

President Donald Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen plans to testify that the president was aware of his advisor's communications with WikiLeaks ahead of the release of damaging information about Hillary Clinton's campaign during the 2016 election.

In prepared testimony given to CNN and Roll Call late Tuesday, Cohen said Trump's now-indicted advisor Roger Stone had told the president about his communications with WikiLeaks editor Julian Assange.

Cohen is set to testify publicly on Capitol Hill Wednesday. The testimony will be streamed live on CBS News.

In his testimony, Cohen plans to recall a time when Stone told Trump he had spoken with Assange days before "there would be a massive dump of emails that would damage Hillary Clinton's campaign," according to his prepared testimony shared with CNN.

Cohen added that Trump responded, "Wouldn't that be great."

The resulting flood of emails played a significant role in the election, both as headline news and the basis for internet conspiracy theories later on. The US government has since said those emails were given to WikiLeaks by Russian hackers attempting to sway the election in Trump's favor.

It would also be the first time someone from the president's inner circle has testified that Trump had knowledge of the emails before they were released. Previously, Stone -- who has been indicted for allegedly lying to Congress -- denied those connections.

The White House, in a statement to CNN, Newsweek and other publications, noted that Cohen is going to prison for lying. "Sadly, he will go before Congress this week and we can expect more of the same," Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said. "It's laughable that anyone would take a convicted liar like Cohen at his word, and pathetic to see him given yet another opportunity to spread his lies."

Representatives for The White House, Cohen and Stone didn't immediately responded to requests for comment.