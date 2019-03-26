Widespread computer outage hit American, JetBlue leaving passengers grounded

Picture Alliance/Getty Images

Many travelers were left waiting around Tuesday after a computer outage hit the reservation and booking system used by several US airlines.

American Airlines, JetBlue and Alaska Airlines were impacted by the outage, though the airlines are now saying systems have been restored.

"All JetBlue systems are being restored following a temporary outage of Sabre's systems which impacted multiple airlines," the airline said in a tweet Tuesday. "We apologize for the inconvenience. Please try again shortly."

The outage hit the Sabre flight reservation and booking system used by several major airlines. Sabre acknowledged in a tweet Tuesday that it experienced a "system issue," but said operations were back to normal. Computer outages in airlines have caused inconvenience in the past, like when United Airlines flights were grounded in 2015 due to problems caused by a faulty router.

Popular internet services also face occasional outages, leading to speculation that hackers are causing mischief. Earlier in March, Facebook was down for a day, but the company said it was a misconfigured server that caused the problem. In 2016, it was hackers who were responsible for an outage that took down several popular services like Twitter, Reddit, Netflix and Spotify for a day.

Statements from the companies involved in Tuesday's outage didn't provide details of what caused the problem.

"Earlier today, Sabre experienced a system issue that impacted some customers," Sabre tweeted. "Technical teams were immediately engaged. Systems have recovered and customers are reporting normal operations. We apologize for the inconvenience to those affected."

American Airlines made a similar statement, calling the problem "a brief technical issue" that affected multiple airlines. "This technical issue has been resolved," the company said in its statement. "We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience."

Sabre didn't immediately respond to a request for additional comment. Neither did JetBlue or Alaska airlines.