Who dis? First Presidential Alert prompts jokes on social media

So did you get your text from President Donald Trump?

The first-ever Presidential Alert text message went out at 11:18 a.m. PT/2:18 p.m. ET on Wednesday. There was no national emergency: It was a test of the government's ability to send a text message to as many Americans as possible. The text read, "Presidential Alert: THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert system. No action is needed."

Naturally, jokesters all over social media found that some action was indeed needed, and started with the spoofing and memes.

Staffers at BBC North America decided to put all their phones together just before the alert and take a video of them all (well, most of them) going off at once.

BBC journalists do the unthinkable - part with their phones - for the #presidentialalert https://t.co/Z27gItu6Ji pic.twitter.com/ESTXRNcymR — BBC North America (@BBCNorthAmerica) October 3, 2018

Many envisioned what the alert would be like coming from different people, or at different times. The official Twitter feed for George Washington's home, Mount Vernon, invited readers to share alerts as the first president might have written them. One, obviously referencing Paul Revere's famed ride, read, ""Hey Paul, I can handle this...PRESIDENTIAL ALERT: THE BRITISH ARE COMING!"

What do you think #POTUS1 would say if he could issue a #PresidentialAlert? pic.twitter.com/cTNit9l0aM — Mount Vernon (@MountVernon) October 3, 2018

September 28th, 1781-"Heavy traffic moving into Yorktown, VA , please use other roads to avoid the area" — Caty (@MCR9812) October 3, 2018

"Hey Paul, I can handle this...PRESIDENTIAL ALERT: THE BRITISH ARE COMING!" — Janet Campbell (@JanetBCampbell) October 3, 2018

Can anyone recommend a good dentist? — Rick Bryant (@wanderingwahoo) October 3, 2018

History has its eyes on you. — Kimberly O'Brien (@kajobrien) October 3, 2018

Some U.S. zoos had an even cuter use for the alert, using it to showcase cute zoo animals.

THIS IS A TEST of the Cute Baby Elephant Alert System. No action is needed. #PresidentialAlert pic.twitter.com/zt2Ht8PMP6 — Houston Zoo (@houstonzoo) October 3, 2018

THIS IS A TEST of the Cute North American River Otter Alert System. No action is needed. #PresidentialAlert #otter pic.twitter.com/97KI3hNPGj — Lincoln Park Zoo (@lincolnparkzoo) October 3, 2018

Many jokes were sports-related, proclaiming, "Peyton Manning is a choker," or "The Yankees will win tonight's Wild Card game."

Anybody get the same #PresidentialAlert message as me pic.twitter.com/Xi3R2IdZHv — Steve Angelovich (@angelsteve89) October 3, 2018

wow what a weird thing to send to everyone#PresidentialAlert pic.twitter.com/s0CcKPwDpI — Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) October 3, 2018

Some tweets, including one from talk-show host Jimmy Kimmel, were aimed at skewering the president. Kimmel mocked up an alert that read, "WITCH HUNT, CROOKED HILLARY, NO COLLUSION, CONFIRM KAVANAUGH, #MAGA."

I just got this text does anyone know what it means#presidentialalert pic.twitter.com/fCyKO8xLZ8 — Alex R (@Dr_Dastardly) October 3, 2018

anyone else get this message on the #PresidentialAlert ? pic.twitter.com/IaA0pes96P — rachel (@rachel_bagley) October 3, 2018

Just received an alert from Trump on my phone. Anyone else get this? #PresidentialAlert pic.twitter.com/E0Egb7NAnE — 💎 Isabella Cigno 💎 (@IsabellaCigno) October 3, 2018

Many offered up tweaks on the alert's content, with one Twitter user even providing a blank canvas for Photoshopping.

here fellas make your own edits have fun #presidentialalert pic.twitter.com/JMU6U61pxP — 🌺🌧👻🌧🌺 (@CaveStoryPlus) October 3, 2018

Well... nice of them to let people know #PresidentialAlert pic.twitter.com/aeevMHZyEX — Andrej (@AndrejNkv) October 3, 2018

Anyone else just get this #PresidentialAlert? pic.twitter.com/JQzeae49cl — Jim Jefferies Show (@jefferiesshow) October 3, 2018

We're happy to present the last #PresidentialAlert that will be broadcast. pic.twitter.com/GndysA1OwY — Cthulhu for America (@cthulhu4america) October 3, 2018

And others poked fun at the whole situation, including one proclaiming, "HEY EVERYONE, cell phones are cancelled. We are switching back to beepers. Send me your beeper numbers."

HEY EVERYONE, cell phones are cancelled.



We are switching back to beepers.



Send me your beeper numbers.👌



#PresidentialAlert pic.twitter.com/7IjOZnKen0 — Jennifer Chase (@MrsRob0to) October 3, 2018

Someone better have already combined the “Thank you Kanye, very cool” and #PresidentialAlert memes together or the internet’s dead to me today. — Girbeagly (@Girbeagly) October 3, 2018

Here is a look at Dunder Mifflin in Scranton immediately after the #PresidentialAlert was issued. pic.twitter.com/O5QCB46DG3 — WKYT (@WKYT) October 3, 2018

It’s that it says #PresidentialAlert. It could have said National Alert, FEMA Alert, whatever. But the issue here is that he’s showing us that ONE MAN can text everyone. It’s a power display. Sometime consciously decided that was the title. Plus I didn’t want this new U2 Album. pic.twitter.com/GlCoTs5OGb — Scott Hanselman (@shanselman) October 3, 2018

People looking at that #PresidentialAlert text on their phones right now like... pic.twitter.com/M2G22mOF2E — Black Seth Rogen (@ChristianAllen1) October 3, 2018

History was made in the United States today as 300 million Americans decided to simultaneously switch back to flip phones that can not receive text messages.#PresidentialAlert pic.twitter.com/PQowQkHUuv — CoronaLime 🐦⚾️🧢 (@_CoronaLime_) October 3, 2018

Look, when you get us nuked just let it be a surprise I’d rather throw my phone into the sun than get another #PresidentialAlert ever again pic.twitter.com/mAuH8rXuY2 — Caity (@Khaleesiczb) October 3, 2018

Hey at least we're not in the MCU where they got a #PresidentialAlert because Thanos killed 50% of the universe. pic.twitter.com/jgazrLcX11 — Jeremy Conrad (@ManaByte) October 3, 2018

Never has my phone’s background been so appropriate. pic.twitter.com/D4RJJBNxFb — Morgan Little (@mlittlesf) October 3, 2018

i feel i got a different text than everyone pic.twitter.com/38XOTbI65v — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) October 3, 2018

It's not that I'd rather walk through life unaware of an emergency instead of getting the #PresidentialAlert... or maybe it is. It is that, actually. — Miche (@MicheBangtan) October 3, 2018

When you realize Donald Trump could send you a #PresidentialAlert at any time. pic.twitter.com/DD6ZIB22dM — Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) October 3, 2018

Some didn't find the jokes terribly funny. Wrote one Twitter user, "DON'T BE UNEDUCATED. The alert is run by FEMA, and planned to be used mainly for National Disaster alerts. Trump is not texting you. Chill out."

#PresidentialAlert

🚨 DONT BE UNEDUCATED 🚨



The alert is run by FEMA, and planned to be used mainly for National Disaster alerts.



Trump is not texting you. Chill out. — AG | Wadd-o-lantern (@WaddleDont) October 3, 2018

And as of press time, some still hadn't received the alert, and were wondering why.

If hes "not your President", you wont get his alert.#PresidentialAlert pic.twitter.com/kkBGS20v0e — Joker (@Thejokesterha) October 3, 2018

When I hear everyone around me get a test disaster alert but me #PresidentialAlert pic.twitter.com/Zh0rD79u5W — Joe Martin (@joeDmarti) October 3, 2018

I didn’t get the #PresidentialAlert My phone remains pure. I promise to never update you again. pic.twitter.com/G7SBc7400R — Renee +AKF (@altpointofview) October 3, 2018

