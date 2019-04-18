Who died in Avengers: Infinity War? Who's still alive? Let's recap...

Avengers: Endgame is coming, ready or not.

Marvel brings the conclusion to Avengers: Infinity War in two weeks, and if some very serious black-and-white marketing is anything to go by, heroes are about to bite the dust in the MCU. For good.

But will that include the heroes Thanos disintegrated in the infamous Snap? Also, who were they again? While some of us remember Infinity War details down to what '70s song the Guardians of the Galaxy were listening to when they first arrive on screen (it was The Rubberband Man by The Spinners… duh), others can barely remember what the Infinity Stones are.

Here's everything you need to remember from Avengers: Infinity War -- it came out nearly one year ago, so you're forgiven for being a bit rusty on the details.

Who died?

As depressing as this is, here's the long list of who died and how in Infinity War. In order:

Heimdall

Marvel

The first on-screen death. On Thor's spaceship, just after the events of Thor: Ragnarok, Thanos shows how much of a threat he is by stabbing Thor's Asgardian co-worker and friend through the chest. Heimdall's last heroic feat was teleporting Hulk to Earth using the Bifröst Bridge.

Loki

Marvel

Thor's adoptive bro attempts his trickster thing by pledging fidelity to Thanos, who promptly uses his purple Power Stone to stop Loki from sneak-stabbing him. Thanos then chokes Loki to death, with Joffrey Lannister levels of purple in the face. "No resurrections this time," Thanos says to stamp it home.

Ebony Maw

Marvel

"Squidward," aka Thanos' telekinesis-wielding member of elite kill squad the Black Order, is literally killed by an Aliens reference -- Iron Man shoots a hole in the side of the Order's spaceship where Maw had been torturing Doctor Strange, and Maw is sucked out into space.

Gamora

Marvel

Thanos has a lot of "children" and this one is forced to take him to Vormir before he tortures her adoptive sister, Nebula, to death. There, Thanos throws Gamora off a cliff to pay the price of acquiring the orange Soul Stone. Damn that's tough love.

Proxima Midnight

Marvel

We hear the awesome voice of Carrie Coon no more when Scarlet Witch throws Midnight into an oncoming blade wheel in the battle between Thanos' army and the Wakandans.

Corvus Glaive

Marvel

After stabbing Vision, Thanos' goblin-like soldier Glaive is repaid the favor -- Vision stabs him right back… in the back.

Cull Obsidian

Marvel

The final member of the Black Order, equipped with a cybernetic arm after Wong sliced his real one off, is brutally destroyed in the force field surrounding Wakanda by the hand of a Hulkbuster-armor-wearing Bruce Banner.

Vision

Marvel

Vision dies twice -- once when Scarlet Witch uses her magic to destroy the yellow Mind Stone in his head, again when Thanos reverses time to restore the Stone, then rips it right from his skull. The dent is noticeable.

Bucky Barnes, Black Panther, Groot, Scarlet Witch, Falcon, Mantis, Drax, Star-Lord, Doctor Strange, Spider-Man, Maria Hill, Nick Fury

Marvel

With all the Infinity Stones in place on his gauntlet, Thanos has the power to disintegrate half the universe, including these heroes.

Hope, Pym and Janet van Dyne

Marvel

At the end of Ant-Man and The Wasp, the van Dynes are all caught by the Snap in a not-so-convenient moment -- Ant-Man is in the quantum realm when his pals disintegrate, leaving him stranded.

Shuri

Marvel

While her death isn't seen on screen, Shuri is confirmed Snapped by a series of posters Marvel released of the heroes. Those in color survived Thanos' Snap. Those in black-and-white did not.

Who's still alive and where are they?

Nebula

Marvel

Gamora's adoptive sister is last seen bitter as ever on Titan after battling Thanos.

Iron Man

Marvel

Stark is also last seen on Titan but not in great condition. In their battle, Thanos stabs Stark with a blade crafted from Stark's own Mark L Armor, right through to the other side. Doctor Strange bargains for Stark's life by trading the green Time Stone. Thanos spares Stark, who seals over his wound with spray that appears to use the nanotechnology of his suit.

Captain America

Marvel

Despite being bashed in the head by Thanos, Cap is still alive, last seen in Wakanda.

Black Widow

Marvel Studios

Cap's right-hand woman is last seen on Wakanda, mourning the disappearance of the other Avengers.

Thor

Marvel

The God of Thunder is grieving not only the lost heroes on Wakanda, but also that he used his new Stormbreaker axe, forged by Eitri on Nidavellir, to stab Thanos in the chest, not the head.

Bruce Banner (Hulk), War Machine, Okoye, Rocket, M'Baku

Marvel

All alive and last seen on Wakanda.

Hawkeye

Marvel

While not seen in Infinity War, Hawkeye is confirmed alive by the Endgame trailers -- and sporting a new outfit that seems to reinforce fan theories he's the samurai Ronin. There's also his in-color Marvel poster.

Captain Marvel

Marvel

After nipping off to outer space to help some Skrulls find a new homeworld at the end of Captain Marvel, the other Cap makes her return to help the Avengers for Endgame: Fury sends her a superpowered distress signal via pager in the Infinity War post-credits scene.

Ant-Man

Marvel

The ever-youthful-looking Scott Lang isn't dead, but he is in a bit of a pickle. At the end of Ant-Man and The Wasp, Lang is busy harvesting quantum energy from the quantum realm to help foe-turned-buddy Ava, aka Ghost, remain stable. But the van Dynes all disintegrate while he's in there. Fortunately, judging by the Endgame trailers, he makes it out.

Wong

In Infinity War, after Maw abducts Doctor Strange and the Time Stone, Wong stays behind in the Sanctum Sanctorum in New York to protect it. We don't see if he survives, but Marvel released a poster that confirms he's still alive:

Valkyrie

Marvel

The hard-drinking Asgardian wasn't seen on Thor's ship when Thanos and the Black Order attacked, but according to a colorful Marvel poster, she's still knocking about.

Happy Hogan

Last seen in Spider-Man: Homecoming, Stark's right-hand man looks like he's going to make his first appearance in The Avengers' films, judging by, yes, another Marvel poster:

Pepper Potts

Marvel

Stark's fiancée has also survived the Snap, which means Stark may fulfill his dream of having kids one day. This makes the possibility of him dying in Endgame even more depressing.

What are the Infinity Stones?

As Wong and Doctor Strange explain: The Big Bang sent six elemental crystals hurtling across the virgin universe. These Infinity Stones each control an essential aspect of existence: Space (blue), Reality (red), Power (purple), Soul (orange), Mind (yellow) and Time (green).

Marvel

Does Thanos have them all?

Sure does.

How?

Here's exactly how and when Thanos acquired each of the six Stones.

Space: Loki nicked the Tesseract, which housed the Space Stone, before Asgard was destroyed by fire demon Surtur at the end of Thor: Ragnarok. When Thanos intercepts Thor's Asgardian ship, he crushes the Tesseract and takes the Space Stone from within.

Reality: After the events of Thor: The Dark World, the Asgardians gave the Reality Stone in the form of the Aether to the Collector on Knowhere for safekeeping. Thanos tracks it down after destroying Thor's ship at the beginning of Infinity War.

Power: Before the events of Infinity War, Thanos goes to Xandar, where the Nova Corps had been guarding the Power Stone in the form of the Orb, which Star-Lord had saved at the end of Guardians of the Galaxy. According to Thor in Infinity War: "Thanos already has the Power Stone because he stole it last week, when he decimated Xandar."

Soul: Gamora reveals that the location of the Soul Stone is on Vormir to stop Thanos from tearing apart Nebula. The Red Skull, hailing all the way from Captain America: The First Avenger, is now keeper of the Soul Stone and explains that Thanos must sacrifice that which he loves to acquire it. Thanos pays up, throwing Gamora off a cliff.

Mind: The Mind Stone is first seen being used by Loki in The Avengers, where it powers his staff and lets him control people's minds. S.H.I.E.L.D. acquires the staff, but it and the Mind Stone are stolen in The Avengers: Age of Ultron. Via a bolt of Thor's lightning, Stark's AI J.A.R.V.I.S. comes to life as Vision with the Mind Stone in a highly-advanced robotic body that Ultron had created for himself. Thanos takes that life when he brutally rips the Mind Stone from Vision's head at the end of Infinity War.

Time: In Doctor Strange, the titular hero learns to bend time with the Eye of Agamotto, a mystical relic that harnesses the power of the Time Stone. It's usually kept hidden in the Himalayas in a place called Kamar-Taj, but Doctor Strange trades it to Thanos in exchange for Stark's life.

What's Thanos up to now?

After securing all the Infinity Stones and Snapping half the universe into oblivion, Thanos successfully fulfills his destiny of restoring balance to the universe -- which means it's sunset watching time! Thanos is last seen on a planet of rolling green hills, where his famous chin gets a nice close up as he affords himself a smile.

What's next?

Now that you're prepped on the events of Infinity War, it's time to suit up against the Endgame leaks and spoilers terrorizing the internet.

Not even Thor's Norse god powers could stop Endgame footage from being leaked, but here are a couple of ways to protect yourself from spoiling what happens.

Every trailer, teaser, clip, "special look", featurette -- deep breath -- and poster can be found here. They include fancy new costumes, Rocket one-liners, Captain Marvel one-liners, heroes venturing to space for the first time, sad Tony Stark and sad Lego Tony Stark.

Get hyped because now you're in the Endgame.

Avengers: Endgame storms into cinemas April 24 in Australia, April 25 in the UK and April 26 in the US.