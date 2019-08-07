White House to meet with tech companies about online extremism, report says

Marguerite Reardon/CNET

The White House reportedly plans to host internet and technology companies on Friday for a discussion about violent extremism online. The meeting comes just days after mass shootings in two US cities within 24 hours left more than 30 dead.

The alleged gunman behind Saturday's deadly mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, apparently uploaded a 2,300-word manifesto to 8chan, an imageboard that calls itself the "darkest reaches of the internet." Authorities are still investigating the link between the manifesto and the man who allegedly killed 22 people.

"The White House has invited internet and technology companies for a discussion on violent extremism online," White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement, according to CNBC. "The staff-led meeting will take place Friday and include senior administration officials along with representatives of a range of companies."

President Donald Trump isn't expected to attend the meeting, according to CNBC, and it's unclear what tech companies will be present.

The White House didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. Facebook and Google also didn't immediately respond to whether they would be attending the meeting. Twitter declined to comment.