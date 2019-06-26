White House to hold social media summit next month, report says

Mandel Ngan / AFP/Getty Images

The White House reportedly plans to hold a summit on social media. This comes as President Donald Trump and some in Congress continue to accuse the sites of being biased against conservatives.

The summit, scheduled for July 11, "will bring together digital leaders for a robust conversation on the opportunities and challenges of today's online environment," said White House spokesman Judd Deere, according to Reuters. The White House reportedly didn't say who will take part in the summit.

The White House, along with Twitter and Google, didn't immediately respond to requests for comment. Facebook declined to comment.

On Wednesday, Trump again, without evidence, accused social media sites of censoring conservatives.

"These people are all Democrats, it's totally biased toward Democrats," Trump said in an interview with Fox Business. "If I announced tomorrow that I'm going to become a nice liberal Democrat, I would pick up five times more followers."

Social media companies, for their part, have apologized for how they've handled some conservative content, but say they don't censor political views and they deny any bias.

Earlier this month, Sen. Josh Hawley, a Republican from Missouri, introduced legislation that would compel tech companies to prove their practices are politically neutral.