White House outlines plan to protect Americans against omicron variant this winter

Anna Moneymaker/Staff/Getty Images

The White House introduced new actions on Thursday aimed at protecting Americans against the delta and omicron variants of COVID-19 during the colder months of the year.

The plan includes expanding free at-home COVID testing, providing vaccines to get more kids vaccinated to keep schools open and expanding the availability of COVID-19 boosters for all adults, including availability at pharmacies through December.

Beyond preventative measures, the White House is also planning to expand the availability of COVID-19 treatment pills, if and when they're approved. Ahead of approval, the White House is attempting to secure more than 13 million doses of antiviral courses, adding that it will ensure these treatment pills will be available in the hardest-hit and highest-risk communities.

President Joe Biden is scheduled to talk about the plan during a press meeting later this afternoon at the National Institutes of Health.

The new omicron variant was confirmed in the US on Wednesday. The individual who tested positive fro the strain was returning home from South Africa, where scientists noticed a spike in cases was occurring. The World Health Organization has classified the omicron strain as a variant of concern.

Countries around are starting to restrict travel due to concerns about the omicron variant, which has now been detected in more than 20 countries. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical adviser to Biden, reiterated on Wednesday that there will more information about the transmissibility and severity of the strain within the next three weeks.

Multiple studies demonstrate that COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective in preventing severe illness and death from the virus. They are an important tool in bringing the pandemic under control. Biden on Thursday is expected to again encourage Americans to get vaccinated as well as receive a booster shot if eligible.