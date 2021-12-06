White House confirms diplomatic boycott of 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing

International Olympic Committee

The Biden administration confirmed Monday that no US officials will attend the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, staging a diplomatic boycott as a statement against China's human rights violations. This boycott only extends to government officials, meaning US athletes are still expected to compete in Beijing.

"The Biden administration will not send any diplomatic or official representation to the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympic Games, given the PRC's ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang and other human rights abuses," press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday during a press briefing. "The athletes on Team USA have our full support."

Psaki said the US doesn't intend to stage a full boycott, which would prevent American athletes from attending. The last time the US staged a full boycott was during the 1980 Summer Olympics in Moscow during the Cold War.

On Jan. 19, the US State Department under the Trump administration declared that the Chinese government is committing genocide against Uighur people and other predominantly Muslim ethnic minorities in the Xinjiang region. This is just the latest action the US has taken against the Chinese government, intensifying an already strained relationship due to years of tensions over human rights abuses and trade.

Monday's announcement comes two months before the Games are set to begin. "We feel this sends a clear message," Psaki said during the press briefing.

In response to the boycott, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian on Monday said, "I want to stress that the Winter Olympic Games is not a stage for political posturing and manipulation. This wishful thinking and pure grandstanding is aimed at political manipulation. It is a grave travesty of the spirit of the Olympic Charter, a blatant political provocation and a serious affront to the 1.4 billion Chinese people."