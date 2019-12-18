Disney

The Mandalorian is now seven episodes deep on Disney Plus and there's only one more episode left. It's brought us endless fights, lots of blacksmithing and the gift that is Baby Yoda, but there's one problem: Disney making us exercise patience. The Mandalorian, the very first live-action Star Wars show, is drip-fed to us week by week, like old-fashioned television.

And worse, it's not exactly week by week, which means its release schedule is inconsistent.

The first episode launched alongside Disney Plus, the second came out a few days later, the third episode arrived two weeks ago, the fourth offered an alternative to shopping on Black Friday, the fifth landed a week later, and the sixth dropped on Friday. Then the seventh episode dropped the day before Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. But when is the final episode available? Read below to find out.

Let's break it down as simply as possible.

Here's the schedule

Episode 1: Already available.

Episode 2: Already available.

Episode 3: Already available.

Episode 4: Already available.

Episode 5: Already available.

Episode 6: Already available.

Episode 7: Already available.

Episode 8: Friday, Dec. 27.

When will it start?

Most episodes drop around 3 a.m. ET.

But a good alternative for those of you on Twitter, if you "like" the tweet below, The Mandalorian Twitter account will notify you when the episode drops, if you want to watch as soon as it's ready.

Bounty hunting is a complicated profession. ❤️ this Tweet to receive a transmission when each new chapter of #TheMandalorian becomes available on Disney+. pic.twitter.com/Ulig28XGfS — The Mandalorian (@themandalorian) November 5, 2019