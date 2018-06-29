What's new on Amazon Prime for July 2018

Sebastien Raymon

Amazon is the exclusive streaming home of the movie Zoe in late July. Is this a big deal? Apparently it is, because the company emailed me about it several times. So, I looked into the trailers to see what it was all about. Zoe is set in the future, where researchers are trying to perfect romance. They can tell you how probable a successful relationship is in a percentage figure. Of course, there is a robot that shows up that could be the perfect match for anyone. What could go wrong? Seems like that Black Mirror episode, but it could be interesting.

Amazon also picked up the entire runs of NYPD Blue, Burn Notice, and Damages on the first of the month. At the end of July, you can catch the sixth and final season of The Americans. I hear the series finale of The Americans is something to behold.

Now Playing: Watch this: What's new to stream for July 2018

Check out the full list below:

Arriving on Amazon Prime, July 2018

July 1

July 8

Snowden (2016)



July 9

July 13

Comicstaan (Prime Original series), season 1, episodes 1-4



A Fly in the Champagne (2009)



Between Two Harbors (2015)



Innersection: Black (2013)



Innersection: Blue (2011)



Modern Collective (2009)



Ocean Driven (2015)



Surfing Presents: Du Ciel (2016)



Winter Out West (2018)



July 14

The Forgiven (2017)



July 16

Cook Off! (2007)



Wanderland (2018)



July 20

Max Steel (2016)



Zoe (Prime Video Exclusive) (2018)



July 24

Tumble Leaf (Prime Original series), season 4a



How to Talk to Girls at Parties (2017)



July 27

Eat.Race.Win (Prime Original series), season 1



The Glass Castle (2017)



July 28

July 29

The Americans, season 6



For more information on what's available to watch online, check out CNET.com/Netpicks or subscribe to the podcast -- it's free! And go to TVGuide.com to see what else is out in the world of streaming.

Audio (weekly): RSS | iTunes | Google Play

Video (monthly): iTunes (HD) | iTunes (HQ) | iTunes (SD) | RSS (HD) | RSS (HQ)| RSS (SD)