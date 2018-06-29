What's new on Amazon Prime for July 2018

Amazon is the exclusive streaming home of the movie Zoe in late July. Is this a big deal? Apparently it is, because the company emailed me about it several times. So, I looked into the trailers to see what it was all about. Zoe is set in the future, where researchers are trying to perfect romance. They can tell you how probable a successful relationship is in a percentage figure. Of course, there is a robot that shows up that could be the perfect match for anyone. What could go wrong? Seems like that Black Mirror episode, but it could be interesting.
Amazon also picked up the entire runs of NYPD Blue, Burn Notice, and Damages on the first of the month. At the end of July, you can catch the sixth and final season of The Americans. I hear the series finale of The Americans is something to behold.
Check out the full list below:
Arriving on Amazon Prime, July 2018
July 1
- 21 Jump Street, seasons 1-2
- Burn Notice, seasons 1-7
- Damages, seasons 1-5
- NYPD Blue, seasons 1-12
- The Closer, seasons 1-7
- 20,000 Days on Earth (2004)
- A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001)
- All Is Lost (2013)
- American Psycho (2000)
- American Psycho 2 (2002)
- An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power (2017)
- And God Created Woman (1988)
- Angel Heart (1987)
- Angela's Ashes (1999)
- Assassination (1987)
- Avenging Force (1986)
- Barfly (1987)
- Blazing Saddles (1974)
- Blue Chips (1994)
- Body Count (1997)
- Breakfast at Tiffany's (1961)
- Cadillac Man (1990)
- Christmas Trade (2015)
- Cronicas (2004)
- Dead Man Walking (1995)
- Double Jeopardy (1999)
- Dr. T and the Women (2000)
- Finding Bliss (2009)
- Gran Torino (2008)
- Highlander II: The Quickening (1991)
- Incident at Loch Ness (2004)
- Invaders from Mars (1986)
- Jeepers Creepers (2001)
- Killer Klowns from Outer Space (1988)
- Ladybugs (1992)
- Late Phases: Night of the Lone Wolf (2014)
- Letters to Juliet (2010)
- Maximum Overdrive (1986)
- Mixed Signals (1997)
- Monkey Shines: An Experiment in Fear (1988)
- Ms. 45 (1981)
- Mulholland Drive (2001)
- Murphy's Law (1986)
- Next (2007)
- Number One with a Bullet (1987)
- Our Nixon (2013)
- P.O.W. the Escape (1986)
- Patriot Games (1992)
- Pee-Wee's Big Adventure (1985)
- Pretty in Pink (1986)
- Rabbit Hole (2011)
- Sahara (2005)
- Sex Drive (2008)
- Six Shooter (2013)
- Snake Eyes (1998)
- State of Grace (1990)
- Street Smart (1987)
- Stripes (1981)
- Switchback (1997)
- The Act of Killing (2012)
- The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai across the 8th Dimension (1984)
- The Brothers Bloom (2009)
- The Eternal (1998)
- The Foot Fist Way (2006)
- The Fourth War (1990)
- The Graduate (1967)
- The Haunting of Molly Hartley (2008)
- The Invisible War (2012)
- The Longest Yard (2005)
- The Mechanic (1972)
- The Monster Squad (1987)
- The Twilight Saga (2008)
- Trade (2007)
- V for Vendetta (2005)
- Waste Land (2010)
- Witness (1985)
- Woody Allen - A Documentary Parts 1 & 2 (2011)
- Wooly Boys (2004)
- Yelling to the Sky (2011)
- Zodiac (2007)
July 8
- Snowden (2016)
July 9
- Jaws (1975)
- Jaws 2 (1978)
- Jaws 3 (1983)
- Jaws: The Revenge (1987)
July 13
- Comicstaan (Prime Original series), season 1, episodes 1-4
- A Fly in the Champagne (2009)
- Between Two Harbors (2015)
- Innersection: Black (2013)
- Innersection: Blue (2011)
- Modern Collective (2009)
- Ocean Driven (2015)
- Surfing Presents: Du Ciel (2016)
- Winter Out West (2018)
July 14
- The Forgiven (2017)
July 16
- Cook Off! (2007)
- Wanderland (2018)
July 20
- Max Steel (2016)
- Zoe (Prime Video Exclusive) (2018)
July 24
- Tumble Leaf (Prime Original series), season 4a
- How to Talk to Girls at Parties (2017)
July 27
- Eat.Race.Win (Prime Original series), season 1
- The Glass Castle (2017)
July 28
- Friends with Kids (2012)
July 29
- The Americans, season 6
