Thundersnow hammers the East Coast, and so do the jokes

Because the snowstorm currently hitting the East Coast isn't enough, it's also bringing with it thundersnow. That weather phenomenon is exactly what it sounds like: a snowstorm that features thunder and lightning. Very, very frightening.

"Thunderstorms accompanied by snow are usually of a different character than the 'normal' thunderstorm," Weather.com explained in 2015. "Thundersnow develops when the air is below freezing near the ground, and unlike most summer thunderstorms, it isn't near-ground air that rises all the way into the tall thunderstorm top. The instability is in only a shallow layer aloft. In thundersnow, the 'action' mainly takes place in a rather shallow layer that is usually near 20,000 feet and only around 5,000 feet thick."

The weird weather is lighting up Twitter and other social media.

Accidentally caught #thundersnow on video while snap chatting. pic.twitter.com/uX0xH7BuuD — Scout MacEachron (@ScoutMacEachron) March 7, 2018

Hi! Here is a graphic about thundersnow pic.twitter.com/mE8BxCLJdN — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) March 7, 2018

Look at how precip crashes to snow with dynamic forcing and thunder and lightning. pic.twitter.com/6leo06WGjl — Jim Cantore (@JimCantore) March 7, 2018

A recent cloud-to-ground lightning strike in lower Manhattan. There will be more... #ThunderSnow pic.twitter.com/hFixMvbqN8 — Rob White (@svrwxtweets) March 7, 2018

Thundersnow in Brooklyn REPEAT thundersnow in Brooklyn THIS IS NOT A DRILL a weather event is occurring where media people live ACTIVATE MEDIA WEATHER TWITTER — James Poniewozik (@poniewozik) March 7, 2018

Unfortunately due to thundersnow I will not be able to get to work today even though I work at home. — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) March 7, 2018

Watch where you sit, lift that throw: kitties are hiding from the #Thundersnow pic.twitter.com/Hqy6faAPs1 — Elana Duffy (@ElanaDuffy) March 7, 2018

"I watched a small car slide along the edge of a road. That's my dream. That's my nightmare. Sliding, skidding, along the edge of a road . . . and surviving. The horror...the horror." #thundersnow pic.twitter.com/Ujfv46ABIU — Jim Dolan (@jrdolan3) March 7, 2018

call me by my new drag name- #thundersnow — August Laska (@augustlaska) March 7, 2018

Not everyone is buying it.

I swear they made this up #Thundersnow? Comeone @KTVU that is not a thing is it ? ... — Patricia "Anti Chin Hairs" (@SwimPatricia) March 7, 2018

Was feeding Miles and he just heard his first #thundersnow ...falling asleep now lol so he isn’t too impressed. pic.twitter.com/yNJLt0XWWX — Ginger Zee (@Ginger_Zee) March 7, 2018

I better not lose cable, electric or internet tonight because of this #thundersnow storm. Imma be pissed if I can't watch #Riverdale tonight 😠 — Veronica Andrews (@Veroni_Kins) March 7, 2018

I will let you know Thundersnow is terrifying. Along with the lightning cuz the entire world lights up and it feels like the world is ending — Gillian (@Hawk__Screech) March 7, 2018

But some just love it.

just heard #thundersnow! the best part is the kids from the middle school across the street from the ANHD office screaming their heads off in excitement, which i can't do at my desk — Lena Afridi (@lpafridi) March 7, 2018

Just experienced #THUNDERSNOW for the first time of my life and let me tell you it is everything I thought it could be. — PatriotsOnTS (@PatriotsOnTS) March 7, 2018

THUNDERSNOW IS MAGICAL. I no longer hate this storm — Zeggy (@ZEGrockle) March 7, 2018

it's fairly common here in CLE. The best is when there's lightening along with the snow. It's quite a show. — Nora (@Puzycat69) March 7, 2018

Same! About thirty minutes ago. One of the coolest things I've experienced. — Malcom Butler Fan Account (@TheRealCaillou) March 7, 2018

