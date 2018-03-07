Thundersnow hammers the East Coast, and so do the jokes

Because the snowstorm currently hitting the East Coast isn't enough, it's also bringing with it thundersnow. That weather phenomenon is exactly what it sounds like: a snowstorm that features thunder and lightning. Very, very frightening.
"Thunderstorms accompanied by snow are usually of a different character than the 'normal' thunderstorm," Weather.com explained in 2015. "Thundersnow develops when the air is below freezing near the ground, and unlike most summer thunderstorms, it isn't near-ground air that rises all the way into the tall thunderstorm top. The instability is in only a shallow layer aloft. In thundersnow, the 'action' mainly takes place in a rather shallow layer that is usually near 20,000 feet and only around 5,000 feet thick."
The weird weather is lighting up Twitter and other social media.
Not everyone is buying it.
But some just love it.
Tech Culture: From film and television to social media and games, here's your place for the lighter side of tech.
Special Reports: CNET's in-depth features in one place.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.