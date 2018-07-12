John P. Johnson/HBO

HBO and Netflix found themselves doing battle of sorts, Thursday.

As the nominations for the 2018 Primetime Emmys were announced, HBO's Game of Thrones led the pack with 22 nominations. However, Netflix walked away with a total of 122 nominations. According to the New York Times, that breaks HBO's pattern of being the most nominated network for the past 17 years.

Aside from Game of Thrones, HBO's Westworld racked up multiple Emmy nominations.

Both Ed Harris and Jeffrey Wright earned nods for lead actor in a drama series. Evan Rachel Wood also got a nomination for lead actress in a drama series. The show is also in the running for outstanding drama series, where it will face off against Game of Thrones (also from HBO), Netflix's Stranger Things, and Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale.

The Handmaid's Tale, based on Margaret Atwood's dystopian novel, took home the award for outstanding drama series last year, marking Hulu's first major Emmy win. Elisabeth Moss, who plays Offred in the show, was also nominated for lead actress in a drama series.

Amazon's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, a period piece about a housewife-turned-standup-comic in 1958 New York City, received a nomination for Rachel Brosnahan for lead actress in a comedy series, as well as a nomination for outstanding comedy series. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel will compete for outstanding comedy series against HBO's Silicon Valley.

The Primetime Emmy Awards will air on Sept. 17 on NBC.

