Westworld leaves the Old West behind in HBO's season 3 trailer

HBO

The game of cowboys and androids is over in the new trailer for HBO's Westworld season 3.

The trailer, out Thursday, shows Dolores, Maeve and others in the futuristic outside world they'd never seen before. Aaron Paul joins the cast, and the man in black has a mission: "I'm going to save the fucking world."

The trailer also seems to set up a face-off between Maeve and Dolores, with Maeve being instructed by a character in a white suit to find and kill Dolores.

There are explosions, car chases and an ominous voice-over from Dolores warning, "the real gods are coming, and they're very angry."

Westworld season 3 premieres March 15.

Originally published Feb. 20, 9:46 a.m. PT.

Update, 10:05 a.m.: Includes additional information about trailer.