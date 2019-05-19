HBO's Westworld will return with Aaron Paul and Tessa Thompson and Lena Waithe and tbh who hasn't wished for that threesome?!?
(I choose to believe I manifested this and helped it happen, because based on rumors no one was expecting a trailer this early.)
In the trailer, Paul walks along a futuristic bridge as "Brain Damage" by Pink Floyd plays. He sits atop a construction building with a robot -- at least one we all now would recognize as a robot, not a "Westworld robot." We see Paul in his everyday life (in which, to be clear, he seems like a not nice guy slash a criminal), until he meets Evan Rachel Wood's Dolores wandering, apparently hurt, under a bridge.
Season 3 of Westworld won't return until 2020, and this trailer (even devoid of Thompson and Waithe) makes us wish that was sooooo much closer.
Discuss: Westworld gets a season 3 trailer before Game of Thrones ends
