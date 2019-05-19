Westworld gets a season 3 trailer before Game of Thrones ends

HBO's Westworld will return with Aaron Paul and Tessa Thompson and Lena Waithe and tbh who hasn't wished for that threesome?!?

(I choose to believe I manifested this and helped it happen, because based on rumors no one was expecting a trailer this early.)

In the trailer, Paul walks along a futuristic bridge as "Brain Damage" by Pink Floyd plays. He sits atop a construction building with a robot -- at least one we all now would recognize as a robot, not a "Westworld robot." We see Paul in his everyday life (in which, to be clear, he seems like a not nice guy slash a criminal), until he meets Evan Rachel Wood's Dolores wandering, apparently hurt, under a bridge.

Season 3 of Westworld won't return until 2020, and this trailer (even devoid of Thompson and Waithe) makes us wish that was sooooo much closer.