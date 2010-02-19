Week in review: Google's Buzz kill

Google's new Buzz social-networking effort proved a privacy headache for the Web giant.

After an outcry of criticism from annoyed users and commentators, Google said it would make radical changes to the Buzz start-up experience. Along the way, Google confessed to being taken aback that people were rather upset to be already set up with a group of people to follow and be followed by.

Buzz was just tested inside Google before it launched to the general public. Perhaps those insiders didn't bring up the privacy concerns that Buzz users raised immediately following its launch. Maybe Google didn't ask outsiders for their thoughts on Buzz privacy or Google engineers dismissed those concerns as unfounded. For whatever reason, Google has taken a hit over the Buzz launch from a public that is already skeptical about the search giant's motivations with the enormous amount of personal data it already has accumulated.

More headlines



With the blessing of U.S. and European regulators, Yahoo and Microsoft are free to implement their search partnership. What's in store for users and advertisers?

San Francisco Bay Area case involving a police search of a suspect's iPhone without a warrant could set new legal ground rules for digital devices.

A Philadelphia-area school district gives laptops to its students. And according to a lawsuit, it is able to activate their Webcams remotely to see what students are doing at home.

Following Kodak's infringement complaints against the iPhone and BlackBerry makers, U.S. International Trade Commission is doing its own investigation into matter.

Microsoft is redialing its wireless strategy with a new version of its operating system that its CEO hopes gets it back on track as a smartphone leader.

HBO Go is Time Warner's attempt to prevent more customers from dumping its premium cable programming for video rental services such as Netflix or Redbox.

Software giant is moving ahead with its effort to link its established e-mail software with the newer world of Facebook, MySpace, and LinkedIn.At what some have dubbed the first Twitter Games, CNET looks at the many ways tech is changing the world's largest sporting event.

