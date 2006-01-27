Week in pictures: Hard drive down memory lane

The disks that hold your data have been shrinking for 50 years. Here's a look at some milestones.

Major phone makers are all producing mobile TV handsets, including these early versions.

A pattern-matching technology promises to make it easier to pinpoint people's movements in video surveillance footage.

Clearwell Systems' e-mail "intelligence" tool helps companies respond quickly to requests for e-mail records.

Russian television shows a video of an alleged British spy planting communications gear in a fake rock.

A close look at test products made using Intel's 45-nanometer manufacturing technique.

Recent car auctions feature unique and nearly one-of-a-kind cars, some with "futuristic" gadgets.

Toyota and Fiat are among many automakers bowing to consumer demand for an easy way to listen to digital music in the car.

The "Seamless" fashion show features a dress made from recycled cassette tapes, among other technology-based garb.

Ousted "Project Runway" contestant Diana Eng favors fashion that's influenced by science and technology.

More than one observer has said that Pixar seems to be working the kind of revolutionary magic Disney once did.

New high-end version of Acrobat displays three-dimensional images within PDF documents

Between panel discussions and online offerings, technology is in the spotlight at the Sundance Film Festival.