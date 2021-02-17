Wednesday's top deals: Roku Premiere, Samsung ultra-wide monitor, Insignia 65-inch TV and more

Is it possible to innovate something as basic as a USB charging cord? I guess so, because I was today years old when I learned that this exists: a cable with inline magnets so it stays coiled. Genius! There are a bunch of these floating around Amazon; I found this . It also has interchangeable magnetic plugs, one each for Lightning, MicroUSB and USB-C.

I'm hoping to test-drive a couple of these at some point, to see if they're as cool as I (perhaps irrationally) think. If you already have experience with them, hit the comments and let me know what's up.

In the meantime, some deals I hope you'll find delightful:

Samsung Sure, you could put two monitors side-by-side, but that requires more ports, cables and AC outlets -- plus it divides your workspace down the middle. So consider an ultra-wide monitor instead, especially when you can snag one for about the same price as two separate ones. Samsung's screen offers a 21:9 aspect ratio, 3,440x1,440-pixel native resolution and picture-by-picture support (meaning you can connect two different sources and view their images side by side). Pretty killer for gaming, movies and, of course, work. Because this is refurbished, it comes with only a 90-day warranty. That's the price you pay for saving $130. (Actually, the monitor lists for $430, but Amazon has it for $360 right now.)

Best Buy Wait, Best Buy's house-brand TV is on sale at Amazon? Actually, it's on sale for the same price at Best Buy proper, something to consider if you'd prefer curbside pickup to potentially damaging shipping. (Amazon also shows ship dates of 1-2 weeks out.) And, wait, this price ties the all-time low, and it's not even Black Friday or anything? Just goes to show you: The best TV deals aren't limited to specific times of year. This 65-inch Insignia comes with Amazon Fire TV Edition baked in. I'm more of a Roku man myself, but this certainly gets the job done, streaming-wise. (Many folks often overlook a major Fire TV perk, too: games. Check out Quiplash; you won't be disappointed.) CNET hasn't reviewed this model, but the user ratings (at both Amazon and Best Buy) are overwhelmingly positive.

Cosori The savings here aren't tremendous, but I'm here to profess my deep, deep love for this thing, which I received as a gift last year. Electric kettles in general are fantastic (and a staple across Europe); this one adds a gooseneck spout, which is great if you're a fan of pour-over coffee. Even better, it has five temperature presets, meaning you'll get exactly the right temp for coffee and various types of tea. (You can also choose straight-up "boil.")

Roku This price is actually $5 below Roku's entry-level streamer, the Express, but the Premiere gives you support for both 4K and HDR. The remote doesn't offer a voice-control option, however, nor does it have volume or mute buttons. If you want those features, look to the next model up the line. Amazon shows an in-stock date of Feb. 24. If you'd rather not wait, the Premiere is also $25 at Best Buy, Staples and Target. Read CNET's Roku Premiere preview to learn more.

