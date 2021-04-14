Wearable bug pod protects you from cicadas, and your dignity

Under the Weather

What do you get the person who has everything (except a high tolerance for insect inundations)? Here's one idea: the WalkingPod Mesh. It's a wearable upper-body contraption with screens on all sides to keep bugs from, well, bugging you.

"Consider this your go-to warm climate bubble that pops open, in seconds, to slip easily over the upper body for fully enclosed cover," the product site says. "Run errands, commute or work outside -- wherever you go, it'll be a breeze."

The limited-edition product -- which looks a lot like a portable laundry hamper -- comes from Under the Weather, which makes pop-up protective outdoor gear that shields you from wind, rain, show, sun, and now, creepy-crawlies.

"This pod design has been in the works for some time, but with cicada season on the horizon, we decided now was the perfect time to roll it out," Under the Weather CEO Rick Pescovitz said in a statement.

Under the Weather is based in Ohio, one of 15 US states about to see a massive influx of periodical cicadas. Come early to mid-May, a group of cicadas known as Brood X will emerge from underground for the first time in 17 years to swarm outdoor spaces and mate, extremely loudly. Some welcome the spectacle of periodical cicadas as an awe-inspiring wonder of nature, while others view it as a pesky annoyance.

Cicadas don't bite or sting, but the WalkingPod Mesh guards the body from other insects that do, like mosquitos. If you stick your arms out of the clinched armholes, though, you're on your own, brother.

The pod, available for preorder now, costs $89.99 (about £65, AU$118). It's made from fine-gauge mesh screens with a choice of trim in colors I'd call bright bumblebee yellow or gunmetal grasshopper gray. It weighs 3 pounds (1.4 kilograms) and comes in one size, with adjustable backpack and waist straps.

The getup doesn't require any assembly, but wearing it might require letting go of a certain amount of pride.