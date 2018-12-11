On this podcast, we talk about:
- Google CEO Sundar Pichai tackling congressional concern over political bias.
- A congressman waving his iPhone and demanding to know about Google location tracking.
- Google's intentions for a search engine in China.
The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.
Check out the extended shows on YouTube. Also, don't forget to rate and review the podcast on iTunes.
We break down Google CEO Sundar Pichai's big DC showdown (The 3:59, Ep. 502)
Subscribe: iTunes | RSS | Google Play | FeedBurner | SoundCloud |TuneIn | Stitcher
Discuss: We break down Google CEO Sundar Pichai's big DC showdown (The 3:59, Ep. 502)
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.