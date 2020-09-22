Wayfair's Way Day kitchen and cookware deals: Everything you need to know

Le Creuset

You know all about Amazon Prime Day -- CNET just reported that it's coming on Oct. 13 -- but before any of that, is popping off to grab our attention with major deals on luxury cookware, kitchen gadgets, home decor, tabletop trappings and much more. Way Day begins tomorrow, Wednesday, Sept. 23. There will be massive discounts happening in all categories, but we're zeroing in on the best Way Day kitchen and cookware deals. This includes our favorite enameled cast iron, high-performance cookware sets, small kitchen appliances like multicookers, air fryers, blenders along with tableware, flatware, glassware and more.

When is Way Day and how long does it last?

This massive Wayfair sales event will kick off at midnight on Wednesday, Sept. 23, and runs through the end of Thursday, Sept. 24. That's two full days of kitchen and cookware deals. Check this post tomorrow when we'll slot in all the best deals in all kitchen and cookware categories.

Read more: Amazon's Prime Day 2020 will start on Oct. 13

What kitchen products and cookware will be on sale for Way Day?

While we don't yet know all the details or specific sale items just yet, past Way Day sales have featured top kitchen brands like Le Creuset, Cuisinart, Wusthof Gourmet, KitchenAid and more. If you're looking to amp up your cookware supply with an air fryer, cast-iron skillet, Dutch oven, blender or some stylish tableware, Way Day is probably the time to do it. Oh, and the holidays aren't too far off either so keep your shopping list handy.

What about shipping on Way Day?

The news only gets better: Way Day deals include free shipping. That means everything, even lower-priced items that don't usually qualify on their own. Bargain hunters rejoice!

Will certain items sell out?

As with Prime Day, some of the best Way Day kitchen deals will have limited inventory so don't assume something that is on sale Wednesday will still be in stock and available on Thursday.

We'll see you back here tomorrow with all the best kitchen and cookware deals for Way Day 2020.