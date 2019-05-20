HBO's Westworld will return with Aaron Paul, Tessa Thompson and Lena Waithe, and tbh who hasn't wished for that threesome?!?

(I choose to believe I manifested this and helped make it happen, because based on rumors no one was expecting a trailer this early.)

In the new Westworld trailer, released Sunday just before the Game of Thrones finale aired, Paul walks along a futuristic bridge as Brain Damage by Pink Floyd plays. "Sometimes it seems like the world looks all right, like they put a coat of paint on it," he says in a voiceover, "but inside it's rotting to pieces.

At the end of season two, incase you forgot, we left Dolores (well, potentially multiple Doloreses in multiple bodies) just as she'd entered the "real world" outside of Westworld with a bag full of host "brains" and the will to build an army.

HBO

He sits atop a construction building/bridge with a robot -- at least one we all now would recognize as a robot, not a "Westworld robot."

We see Paul in his everyday life (in which, to be clear, he seems like a not nice guy slash a criminal) as he scrolls through a bounty list of crimes such as robbery, smash and grab, grand theft auto and more, all of which have dollar signs next to them. After some light B&E, being threatened with a gun, and a glimpse of Dolores shooting two men on the ground, we see Paul encounter Evan Rachel Wood. We assume it's Dolores, wandering in a tunnel, apparently hurt and wearing another version of her black dress, but still looking like she's ready to kill (and remember all the times forever).

HBO

The trailer also gives us glimpses of a super tech-savvy world, with what appear to be self-driving cars and more. Plus we get to see season 3 cast members Scott Mescudi and Marshawn Lynch.

HBO

Season 3 of Westworld won't return until 2020, and this trailer (even devoid of Thompson) makes me wish that was sooooo much closer.

Note: This piece was originally published at May 19, 6:04 p.m. PT and has been updated with new info and thoughts.