Vice President Mike Pence will speak at NASA's Johnson Space Center on Thursday about the agency's plans to send humans back to the moon for the first time in almost half a century and eventually on to Mars.

The speech follows Pence's recent visit to the Pentagon, where he gave an update on the Trump administration's plan to create a "Space Force" as a new branch of the military.

In Houston on Thursday, Pence isn't likely to talk much about the militarization of space, as NASA's charter, which turns 60 years old this year, calls for activities in space "devoted to peaceful purposes for the benefit of all mankind."

Instead, expect to hear about how NASA and the administration plan to work toward the president's first Space Policy Directive, signed in December, which calls for the space agency to work with private partners like SpaceX and Lockheed Martin to return astronauts to the moon before aiming for Mars.

Pence also chairs the National Space Council, which was resurrected by the current administration.

You can watch the vice president's speech live above via NASA TV. The event is expect to start at 10:45 a.m. PT with NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine introducing Pence.