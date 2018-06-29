No politics. No data breaches. No children separated from their parents. No tech-enabled hatred. Just bears, frolicking in a stream. Enjoying the water. Occasionally tearing a salmon to shreds.
Delightful.
(If you don't see any bears, just wait -- they've gotta move the camera every so often to follow them.)
Discuss: Watch this live bear cam now, because you need something good in the world
