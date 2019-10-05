Watch the Star Trek Universe NYCC panel updates live here

CBS All Access

Want Saturday's Star Trek announcements? New York Comic Con will make it so, and we'll be in the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden when the show kicks off at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT.

The panel is expected to include updates on the various Star Trek projects in development, including Picard, Star Trek Discovery season 3 and the animated Star Trek Lower Decks.

Guests confirmed for the panel include Sonequa Martin-Green from Discovery, Sir Patrick Stewart from Picard along with other various cast and producers from Star Trek shows in development.

A livestream of the panel will likely be made available via Syfy Wire when the event starts, which throughout the weekend has been broadcasting from the various major venues on the Syfy Wire website and YouTube channel. We will update with an embed when available, but look for the Saturday stream from Hulu Theater at MSG.

This article will also update live throughout the panel as announcements are made.