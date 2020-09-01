Watch Survivor, the Amazing Race and more for free on Pluto

Pluto TV

Pluto TV was already one of our favorite free streaming services, and thanks to an update to the channel lineup, there's even more TV goodness to go around. There are now eight new channels on Pluto TV streaming shows like Survivor, The Amazing Race, the Carol Burnett Show and Dark Shadows. (Full disclosure: Pluto TV is a part of ViacomCBS, which also owns CNET.)

This is a good time to be looking for free stuff to watch. Netflix was the streaming service I always expected to be the last place to ever offer anything for free. But Netflix now lets you watch some original content -- such as Stranger Things, Bird Box and When They See Us -- without a subscription.

And the free stuff keeps on rolling in. Want to watch The Hunger Games? Not just the first installment, but all four films which collectively amassed $3 billion at the box office? In the past, you'd need to pay to rent or buy the movies from your favorite streaming service, but right now you can watch them all for free on the free streaming service . The streams are sponsored by Adventure Academy, creators of ABCmouse, an online learning program for kids. You can catch it in a variety of ways: Tubi offers apps for Android and iOS, game consoles, various streaming devices and some Samsung TVs.

The Pluto TV channels

So in addition to free stuff like that, Pluto continues to expand its offerings. Here's the whole list of new Pluto TV channels:

BlackNewsChannel (Channel 230): BNC is an independent, minority-owned and operated content network. BNC says it is the nation's only provider of 24/7 cable news programming created by people of color for people of color.

BNC is an independent, minority-owned and operated content network. BNC says it is the nation's only provider of 24/7 cable news programming created by people of color for people of color. Rescue 911 (Channel 277): This classic series hosted by William Shatner ran from 1989 to 1996 and reenacted actual emergencies that involved calls to 911.

This classic series hosted by William Shatner ran from 1989 to 1996 and reenacted actual emergencies that involved calls to 911. Survivor (Channel 296): Survivor was the reality show that set the stage for a thousand reality shows that followed. A group of strangers had to work together to survive on an island, competing in challenges that would help them win or eliminate them, and now you can watch over 130 episodes for free.

Survivor was the reality show that set the stage for a thousand reality shows that followed. A group of strangers had to work together to survive on an island, competing in challenges that would help them win or eliminate them, and now you can watch over 130 episodes for free. The Amazing Race (Channel 297): The reality show you didn't haver to be embarrassed to admit you watched, it won 10 Emmy Awards as it tracked teams racing around the globe. Pluto has the first 7 seasons.

The reality show you didn't haver to be embarrassed to admit you watched, it won 10 Emmy Awards as it tracked teams racing around the globe. Pluto has the first 7 seasons. Pluto Drama Life (Channel 332): Pluto's original channel featuring reality shows like Laguna Beach and The Hills.

Pluto's original channel featuring reality shows like Laguna Beach and The Hills. The Carol Burnett Show (Channel 516): Excuse me for gushing, but this is one of the greatest TVs shows of all time. You can now watch the first 10 seasons of the variety show featuring comic geniuses like Carol Burnett, Tim Conway, Vicki Lawrence and Harvey Korman.

Excuse me for gushing, but this is one of the greatest TVs shows of all time. You can now watch the first 10 seasons of the variety show featuring comic geniuses like Carol Burnett, Tim Conway, Vicki Lawrence and Harvey Korman. Dark Shadows (Channel 535): Not to be confused with Tim Burton's dismal Hollywood adaption, Dark Shadows was a gothic-themed weekday soap opera thast ran from 1966-1971. It combined the tropes of a traditional soap with supernatural adventures and various ghosts, vampires and monsters.

Not to be confused with Tim Burton's dismal Hollywood adaption, Dark Shadows was a gothic-themed weekday soap opera thast ran from 1966-1971. It combined the tropes of a traditional soap with supernatural adventures and various ghosts, vampires and monsters. Gamespot (Channel 806): Our friends at sister site Gamespot fill the airwaves with news, reviews, features and more.

Pluto TV is available for iOS and Android, as well as various streaming devices like Apple TV, Fire TV and Roku.

