Watch SpaceX rocket fairing miss the boat, again

SpaceX

As the old adage goes, if at first you don't succeed, try, try again.

SpaceX made another attempt at catching a rocket's fairing (a protective nose cone), using a boat dubbed Mr. Steven.

Poor Mr. Steven. Maybe he's got butter fingers, according to a video from SpaceX Tuesday. The fairing just slipped off the boat's net.

One of Mr. Steven’s final West Coast fairing recovery tests before shipping out for the East Coast. Wait for it… pic.twitter.com/A7q37Gpllu — SpaceX (@SpaceX) January 30, 2019

In a tweet, SpaceX said this was "one of Mr. Steven's final West Coast fairing recovery tests before shipping out for the East Coast."

This isn't the first time the fairing has literally missed the boat. The last game of catch was earlier in January.

SpaceX wants to nab rocket fairings so it can reuse them. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.