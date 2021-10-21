iPod at 20 Trump social network Moderna booster Pixel 6: Everything to know 100-million-year old crab Uncharted movie trailer
Watch sale: Save up to 60% on Bulova, Citizen, Timex, Armitron and more

Dozens of watches in all sizes and styles are at some of their lowest prices of the season.

bulova.png
Bulova

If you're looking for a slick new watch for yourself or the perpetually late person on your holiday list, time is of the essence. Amazon has some favorite watch brands for men and women at steep discounts right now and for today only. Watches on sale include classy-as-heck Bulova timepieces, Citizen watches and sleek designs from Tommy Hilger, Anne Klein and more. Some of these time-tellers are as much as 60% off including an extremely sharp Bulova Quartz stainless steel watch down to $105 (normally $199).

Shop some of the top brands below and find the full sale here.