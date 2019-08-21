Watch NASA astronauts install a dock adapter on the ISS during spacewalk

NASA

The International Space Station is getting a new international docking adapter.

In a spacewalk that started at 8:27 a.m. ET Wednesday, and is supposed to take about 6 and a half hours to complete, astronauts worked to install a port for Boeing and SpaceX commercial crew ships, CBS News reported.

This spacewalk is the third for astronaut Nick Hague and the the first for Drew Morgan. CBS News also reported the docking adapter cost $22.5 million.

NASA is live streaming the spacewalk.